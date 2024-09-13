IOCL invites tender for custom bid for services - rewiring of ap type quarters of bgr township - GEM/2024/B/5373070

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the custom bid for services - rewiring of ap type quarters of bgr township and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

custom bid for services - rewiring of ap type quarters of bgr township.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5373070

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: - custom bid for services - rewiring of ap type quarters of bgr township tender no bn24el107 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 1

Description: custom bid for services - rewiring of ap type quarters of bgr township tender no bn24el107

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.02 CR.

EMD: INR 25.46 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-09-2024

Opening Date: 24-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED