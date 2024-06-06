IOCL Invites Tender for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Electrical Equipments - 2024_MKTHO_177905_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Design, Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Electrical Equipments and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Design, Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Electrical Equipments and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Design, Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Electrical Equipments.

Tender Details

Reference No; 2024_MKTHO_177905_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Design, Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of Electrical Equipments (Ht /Lt), Cabling, Lighting, Earthing Along With Associated Works For Augmentation Of Existing Facilities At Guwahati (Betkuchi) Terminal, Assam

Description: design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical equipments (ht /lt), cabling, lighting, earthing along with associated works for augmentation of existing facilities at guwahati (betkuchi) terminal, assam 781034 : works open tender indianoil||marketing||marketing ho||contract cell

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please ref. NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 30.75 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 10-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-07-2024

Opening Date: 02-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CM(Contracts) HO

Contact Address: INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED (MARKETING DIVISION) INDIAN OIL BHAVAN G-9, ALI YAVAR JUNG MARG, BANDRA (EAST), MUMBAI - 400051