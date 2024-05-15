IOCL Invites Tender for Development Of New A Site Retail Outlet At Location Aghunato - 2024_ERO_177377_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development Of New A Site Retail Outlet At Location Aghunato and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for Development Of New A Site Retail Outlet At Location Aghunato.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_ERO_177377_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Development Of New A Site Retail Outlet At Location Aghunato In The State Of Nagaland
Description: development of new a site retail outlet at location aghunato in the state of nagaland 798620 : aghunato, dist. zunhebotto, nagalandopen tender indianoil||marketing||eastern region office||contract cell
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.36 CR.
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-05-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-06-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 22-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-06-2024
Opening Date: 10-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): VIPIN KUMAR
Contact Address: Contract Cell, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (MD), 9th Floor Central Wing, Indian Oil Bhavan, 2 Gariahat Road (South), Dhakuria, Kolkata 700068