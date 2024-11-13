IOCL Invites Tender for Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at New Ro at Umsning -Jagiroad - 2024_ERO_181835_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at New Ro at Umsning -Jagiroad and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Development of New a Site Retail Outlet at New Ro at Umsning -Jagiroad.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ERO_181835_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: development of new a site retail outlet at new ro at umsning -jagiroad (within 10 km umsning), dist.- west khasi hills, meghalaya

Description: development of new a site retail outlet at new ro at umsning -jagiroad (within 10 km umsning), dist.- west khasi hills, meghalaya 793104 : west khasi hills, meghalaya limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.77 CR.

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-11-2024

Opening Date18-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GM (Materials and Contracts), ERO

Contact Address: Regional Contract Cell, Indian Oil Bhawan, 7th Floor, East Wing, Dhakuria, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700068