IOCL Invites Tender for Modification Of Supply Distribution In Quarters And Bungalows With Installation Of Elcbs - 2024_AOD_178547_1

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Modification Of Supply Distribution In Quarters And Bungalows With Installation Of Elcbs.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_AOD_178547_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Modification Of Supply Distribution In Quarters And Bungalows With Installation Of Elcbs At Iocl (Aod), Digboi Refinery Township.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.07 CR.
EMD: INR 26.65 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-07-2024
Opening Date: 15-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): DGM(CONTRACTS)
Contact Address: AOD,DIGBOI