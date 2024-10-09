IOCL Invites Tender for Operation of Canteen Hospital Diet Section at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Assam - GEM/2024/B/5477747

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Operation of Canteen Hospital Diet Section at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Assam and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Operation of Canteen Hospital Diet Section at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5477747

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: drg224b156 arc for operation of canteen hospital diet section at indian oil corporation ltd assam oil division digboi- msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no

Quantity: 1

Description: canteen hospital diet section at indian oil corporation ltd assam oil division digboi

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 16.66 CR.

EMD: INR 4.17 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 21-10-2024

Opening Date: 21-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED