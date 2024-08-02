IOCL Invites Tender for roof sheet replacement and other allied jobs in central workshop of Digboi refinery township - 2024_AOD_179438_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the roof sheet replacement and other allied jobs in central workshop of Digboi refinery township and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the roof sheet replacement and other allied jobs in central workshop of Digboi refinery township.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AOD_179438_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: dre024b086 roof sheet replacement and other allied jobs in central workshop of digboi refinery township

Description: dre024b086 roof sheet replacement and other allied jobs in central workshop of digboi refinery township 786171 : iocl aod digboi refineryopen tender indian oil||refineries||aod digboi||contracts section

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.84 CR.

EMD: INR 71.04 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-08-2024

Opening Date: 17-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(C)

Contact Address: IOCL AOD Digboi Refinery