IOCL Invites Tender for Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery - 2024_AOD_180720_1

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AOD_180720_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery

Description: structutal works at iocl-digboi refinery. 786171 : aod, digboi

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 61.82 Lacs

EMD: INR 15.46 Thousand

Estimated Cost: INR 86.26 Lacs

EMD: INR 21.57 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024

Opening Date: 08-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM(CONTRACTS)

Contact Address: AOD, DIGBOI

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.