IOCL Invites Tender for Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery - 2024_AOD_180720_1

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery.
Reference No: 2024_AOD_180720_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: Structural Works at IOCL-Digboi Refinery
Description: structutal works at iocl-digboi refinery. 786171 : aod, digboi
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 61.82 Lacs
EMD: INR 15.46 Thousand
Estimated Cost: INR 86.26 Lacs
EMD: INR 21.57 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024
Opening Date: 08-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Digboi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DGM(CONTRACTS)
Contact Address: AOD, DIGBOI