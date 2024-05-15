IOCL Invites Tender for Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc - GEM/2024/B/4938978

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4938978

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc Jorhat Asset- Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: prefabricated gymnasium room at three locations of ongc jorhat asset

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 52.04 Lacs

EMD: INR 52.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 03-06-2024

Opening Date: 03-06-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas NA