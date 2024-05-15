IOCL Invites Tender for Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc - GEM/2024/B/4938978
About Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
About Tender
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc.
Tender Details
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4938978
Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Brief: Supply And Installation Of Prefabricated Gymnasium Room At Three Locations Of Ongc Jorhat Asset- Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Description: prefabricated gymnasium room at three locations of ongc jorhat asset
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 52.04 Lacs
EMD: INR 52.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 03-06-2024
Opening Date: 03-06-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas NA