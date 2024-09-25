IOCL Invites Tender for Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System - 2024_REFHQ_180146_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System.
Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_180146_1
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Brief: corrigendum : supply of electrical heat tracing system
Description: electrical heat tracing system 781020 : iocl, guwahati,refinery,assam,india limited indianoil||refineries||refineries hq||project - pmc||cru project at guwahati refinery||project group
Pre-Qualification Criteria: NIL
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-10-2024
Opening Date: 07-10-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Mr.Tapan Sen (Director-Supply Chain Management)
Contact Address: Worley India Private Limited, (formerly Jacobs Engineering India Private Limited) New Energy House, Ramakrishna Mandir, Road, Kondivita, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 059, India.