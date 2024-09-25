IOCL Invites Tender for Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System - 2024_REFHQ_180146_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Supply of Electrical Heat Tracing System.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_REFHQ_180146_1

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : supply of electrical heat tracing system

Description: electrical heat tracing system 781020 : iocl, guwahati,refinery,assam,india limited indianoil||refineries||refineries hq||project - pmc||cru project at guwahati refinery||project group

Pre-Qualification Criteria: NIL

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-10-2024

Opening Date: 07-10-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Mr.Tapan Sen (Director-Supply Chain Management)

Contact Address: Worley India Private Limited, (formerly Jacobs Engineering India Private Limited) New Energy House, Ramakrishna Mandir, Road, Kondivita, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 059, India.