IOCL Invites Tender for Supply of - Foam Maker , Foam Inlet with Male Coupling - GEM/2024/B/5257572

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the
supply of - foam maker , foam inlet with male coupling | quantity | 120 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5257572
Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Description: - foam maker , foam inlet with male coupling
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 24-08-2024
Opening Date: 24-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED