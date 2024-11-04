IOCL Invites Tender for Supply of N8jb24030 Bonnet Guide Bushing,Pn Mt153 and As Per Attached Bill of Materials - GEM/2024/B/5378183

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply of N8jb24030 Bonnet Guide Bushing,Pn Mt153 and As Per Attached Bill of Materials and other online tender notices published by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

About Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi. It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

About Tender

Indian Oil Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the

Supply of N8jb24030 Bonnet Guide Bushing,Pn Mt153 and As Per Attached Bill of Materials.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5378183

Tendering Authority: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : supply of n8jb24030 bonnet guide bushing,pn mt153and as per attached billof materials , gasket pn 441278900 and as per attachedbill of materials , gasket pn 441279000 and as perattached bill of materials , valve body cover gasket,pn110and as per attached bill of materials , pin trunniongov2 .50 3 ss,pn 540745000and as per attached bill ofmaterials , pin taper no. 2 x 1.50 ss

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 06-11-2024

Opening Date: 06-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED