ITBP Invites Tender for Co of Ors Iiving Co of Ors Living Accommodation Including Kitchen Dining Hall- 2024_ITBP_823008_1

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the Co of Ors Iiving Co of Ors Living Accommodation Including Kitchen Dining Hall

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ITBP_823008_1

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: Co of ors living co of ors living accommodation including kitchen dining hall and toilet co sos living accommodation including kitchen dining hall and toilet co gos living accommodation including dining hall and toilet at zimithang bop of 55 bn itb

Description: co of ors living accommodation including kitchen dining hall and toilet co sos living accommodation including kitchen dining hall and toilet co gos living accommodation including dining hall and toilet at zimithang bop of 55 bn itb police 790106 : zimithang bop of 55 bn

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 7.20 CR.

EMD: INR 14.41 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024

Opening Date: 18-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commandant Engineer

Contact Address: SHQ (Tezpur) ITBP Rangamati -PO Bihaguri Assam

