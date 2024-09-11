ITBP Invites Tender for Const of 02 Nos Toilet Block for Officers at ITBP Camp - 2024_ITBP_825083_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Const of 02 Nos Toilet Block for Officers at ITBP Camp of 11th Bn Located in n Sikkim and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the
const of 02 nos toilet block for officers at itbp camp of 11th bn located in n sikkim at an altitude of 9466 feet and 33 km from chungthang distt mangan sikkim connected with road.
Reference No: 2024_ITBP_825083_1
Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force
Description: const of 02 nos toilet block for officers at itbp camp of 11th bn located in n sikkim at an altitude of 9466 feet and 33 km from chungthang distt mangan sikkim connected with road 737102 : in north sikkim 33 km from chungthang
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 23.60 Lacs
EMD: INR 47.20 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024
Opening Date: 08-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Mangan, Sikkim, India
Contact Person (Optional): Commandant (Engr) ITBP SHQ GTK
Contact Address: Commandant (Engineer) SHQ (GANGTOK) ITB Police PO- TADONG, GANGTOK, SIKKIM, 737102