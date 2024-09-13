ITBP Invites Tender for Construction of Jawan Barrack at Kibithu Sub Head Balance Work - 2024_ITBP_825523_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Jawan Barrack at Kibithu Sub Head Balance Work and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the

Construction of Jawan Barrack at Kibithu Sub Head Balance Work.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ITBP_825523_1

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: construction of jawan barrack at kibithu sub head balance work construction of internal road, path to connect jawan barrack in anjaw district of arunachal pradesh

construction of jawan barrack at kibithu sub head balance work construction of internal road, path to connect jawan barrack in anjaw district of arunachal pradesh 792104 : kibithuis 244 km from tezu town in hilly terrainopen tender dg, indo-tibetan border police force||ig, north eastern ftr,itbp

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender doc

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.61 Lacs

EMD: INR 67.22 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 03-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 03-10-2024

Opening Date: 04-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Second in commandant (Engr)

Contact Address: DIG, SHQ (DBRG),ITBP, Mohanbari,Dibrugarh,Assam