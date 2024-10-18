ITBP Invites Tender for Construction Sos Living Accommodation Ic Kitchen and Toilet and Ors Living Accommodation - 2024_ITBP_830869_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Sos Living Accommodation Ic Kitchen and Toilet and Ors Living Accommodation and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Sos Living Accommodation Ic Kitchen and Toilet and Ors Living Accommodation and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the

Construction Sos Living Accommodation Ic Kitchen and Toilet and Ors Living Accommodation.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ITBP_830869_1

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: construction sos living accommodation ic kitchen and toilet and ors living accommodation ic kitchen and cum dining hall, toilet and bathroom at itbp campus of 49th bn area tinali

Description: itbp/shq (lkb)/engr/tender /24-25/423 791101 : tinali area, 49th bn itbp open tender dg, indo-tibetan border police force||ig, north eastern ftr,itbp

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Doc

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.15 CR.

EMD: INR 8.29 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-11-2024

Opening Date: 06-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIG, SHQ(LKB)

Contact Address: SHQ Likabali, ITBP