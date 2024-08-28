ITBP Invites Tender for Renovation and Upgradation of Nonresidential Buildings at 25th Bn Itbp Tezu- 2024_ITBP_822403_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Renovation and Upgradation of Nonresidential Buildings at 25th Bn Itbp Tezu and other online tender notices published by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the Renovation and Upgradation of Nonresidential Buildings at 25th Bn Itbp Tezu
Reference No: 2024_ITBP_822403_1
Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force
Brief: Renovation and upgradation of nonresidential buildings (mahilla barrack, gos mess and sos dormitory) at 25th bn itbp tezu (ar p)
Description: renovation and upgradation of nonresidential buildings (mahilla barrack, gos mess and sos dormitory) at 25th bn itbp tezu (ar p) 792001 : tezu, arunachal pradesh.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 35.82 Lacs
EMD: INR 71.70 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024
Opening Date: 13-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): Second in Command Engr
Contact Address: DIG SHQ Dibrugarh ITBP