ITBP Invites Tender for repair and maintenance of residential qtrs (civil work) - 2024_ITBP_818147_1

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the
repair and maintenance of residential qtrs (civil work) for the year 2024-25 at ne ftr itbp itanagar.
Reference No: 2024_ITBP_818147_1
Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force
Brief: repair and maintenance of residential qtrs (civil work) for the year 2024-25 at ne ftr itbp itanagar
Description: repair and maintenance of residential qtrs (civil work) for the year 2024-25 at ne ftr itbp itanagar 791111 : ne ftr, itbp camp, khating hill, itanagar a.p
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 8.17 Lacs
EMD: INR 16.33 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024
Opening Date: 17-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): DIG ENGR NE FTR ITBP
Contact Address: NE FTR, ITBP CAMP, KHATING HILL, ITANAGAR A.P