ITBP Invites Tender for Supply Of - Desktop Computers, Online Ups (V2)| Quantity - 764 |Msme Exemption - Yes - GEM/2024/B/5414138

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised on October 24, 1962, for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned, to begin with. ITBP was initially raised under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act and the rules thereunder were framed in 1994. With additional tasks entrusted to ITBP from time to time on border guarding, counter-insurgency and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions, 4 Specialist Battalions, 17 Training Centres and 07 logistics establishments with a total strength of approx. 90,000 personnel.

About Tender

Indo-Tibetan Border Police requests a proposal for the Tender for the

Supply Of - Desktop Computers, Online Ups (V2)| Quantity - 764 |Msme Exemption - Yes .

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5414138

Tendering Authority: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

Brief: supply of - desktop computers , online ups (v2) | quantity - 764 | msme exemption - yes | startup exemption - yes

Quantity: 764

Description: desktop computers , online ups (v2)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.17 CR.

EMD: INR 6.15 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 23-12-2024

Opening Date: 23-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Sonipat, Haryana, India

Location 2: New Delhi, Delhi, India

Location 3: Alwar, Rajasthan, India

Location 4: Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Location 5: Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu, India

Location 6: Chandigarh Ut, Chandigarh, India

Location 7: Kamrup, Assam, India

Location 8: Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces

Contact Phone 2: Yes