IWAI Invites Tender For Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall in Pandu Terminal - 2024_IWAI_825444_1

About IWAI

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) came into existence on 27th October 1986 for development and regulation of inland waterways for shipping and navigation. The Authority primarily undertakes projects for development and maintenance of IWT infrastructure on national waterways through grant received from Ministry of Shipping.

About Tender

The Inland Waterways Authority of India requests a proposal for the tenders for Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall and Other Allied Works in Pandu Terminal.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_IWAI_825444_1

Tendering Authority: Inland Waterways Authority Of India

Brief: Tender for Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall and Other Allied Works in Pandu Terminal

Description: tender for repairing and painting of boundary wall and other allied works in pandu terminal 781012 : pandu port

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.56 Lacs

EMD: INR 67.50 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 5.90 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-09-2024

Opening Date: 27-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director I/c

Contact Address: Pandu Port complex Pandu Guwahati Assam

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.