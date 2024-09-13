IWAI Invites Tender For Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall in Pandu Terminal - 2024_IWAI_825444_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall and Other Allied Works in Pandu Terminal and other online tender notices published by the Inland Waterways Authority Of India
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) came into existence on 27th October 1986 for development and regulation of inland waterways for shipping and navigation. The Authority primarily undertakes projects for development and maintenance of IWT infrastructure on national waterways through grant received from Ministry of Shipping.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India requests a proposal for the tenders for Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall and Other Allied Works in Pandu Terminal.
Reference No: 2024_IWAI_825444_1
Tendering Authority: Inland Waterways Authority Of India
Brief: Tender for Repairing and Painting of Boundary Wall and Other Allied Works in Pandu Terminal
Description: tender for repairing and painting of boundary wall and other allied works in pandu terminal 781012 : pandu port
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 33.56 Lacs
EMD: INR 67.50 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 5.90 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-09-2024
Opening Date: 27-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director I/c
Contact Address: Pandu Port complex Pandu Guwahati Assam