IWAI Invites Tender For The Development and Maintenance of Navigational channel (fairway) - 2024_IWAI_819122_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Development and Maintenance of Navigational channel (fairway) in Badarpur- Sridharpur and other online tender notices published by the Inland Waterways Authority Of India
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Development and Maintenance of Navigational channel (fairway) in Badarpur- Sridharpur and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Inland Waterways Authority Of India
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) came into existence on 27th October 1986 for development and regulation of inland waterways for shipping and navigation. The Authority primarily undertakes projects for development and maintenance of IWT infrastructure on national waterways through grant received from Ministry of Shipping.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India requests a proposal for the tenders for the Development and Maintenance of Navigational channel (fairway) in Badarpur- Sridharpur stretch of nw-16 during 2024-25.
Reference No: 2024_IWAI_819122_1
Tendering Authority: Inland Waterways Authority Of India
Brief: Development and Maintenance of Navigational channel (fairway) in Badarpur- Sridharpur stretch of nw-16 during 2024-25.
Description: development and maintenance of navigational channel (fairway) in badarpur- sridharpur stretch of nw-16 during 2024-25 781012 : pandu port
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 70.90 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.90 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 13-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director I/c
Contact Address: Pandu Port Complex Pandu Guwahati Assam