MANIDCO Invites Tenders For Construction Of Eklavya Model Residential School - 2024_MANID_2459_1

About MANIDCO

Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MANIDCO) formerly Manipur Small Industries Corporation Limited (MSIC) was incorporated in the year, 1969 under the Companies Act.1956 (No. 1 of 1956). The present authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 16.00 crore. IDBI.s Share is Rs. 4.21 crore. The Corporation is multi -functional company which acts as (i) State Financial Corporation (SFC), (ii) State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC) and (iii) State Infrastructure Development Corporation. It is the only financial institute of the State. The Company has to cater long term credit requirement o f industry. MANIDCO is governed by a Board of Directors. All the members of the Board are representatives o f the State Government and the Industrial Development Bank o f India (IDBI)/ Small Industries Development Bank o f India (SIDBI). It is worthwhile to mention that there was hardly fund available in the Corporation for industrial activities till the middle of 1980. In order to clear the backlog in industrialization, the State Government took initiative to revive the activities of MANIDCO with a very low budgetary support till 1985-86. Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) also extended active support in this regard.

About Tender

Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Construction Of Eklavya Model Residential School (Emrs) Manu (phase ii), Dhalai District, Tripura.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MANID_2459_1

Tendering Authority: Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Eklavya Model Residential School (Emrs) Manu (phase ii), Dhalai District, Tripura.

Description: construction of eklavya model residential school (emrs) manu (phase ii), dhalai district, tripura. 795001 : as per tender document

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 23.67 CR.

EMD: INR 40.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-09-2024

Opening Date: 05-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, MANIDCO Ltd.

Contact Address: Manipur Industrial Development Corpn. Ltd. Industrial Estate Takyelpat, Imphal West, Manipur 795001

