MeECL Invites Tender for Construction Of Spawn Laboratory - 2024_MeECL_1551_1

About MeECL

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.

About Tender

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Spawn Laboratory (Provision For Two Storeyed) At Rymphum, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1551_1

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Spawn Laboratory (Provision For Two Storeyed) At Rymphum, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District.

Description: construction of spawn laboratory (provision for two storeyed) at rymphum, jowai, west jaintia hills district 793001 : meghalaya

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 80.59 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.61 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024

Opening Date: 18-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (C) Maintenance and Small Hydro

Contact Address: Lumjingshai, Shillong

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.