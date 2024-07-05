MeECL Invites Tender for Construction Of Spawn Laboratory - 2024_MeECL_1551_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Spawn Laboratory (Provision For Two Storeyed) At Rymphum, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Spawn Laboratory (Provision For Two Storeyed) At Rymphum, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District.
Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1551_1
Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Spawn Laboratory (Provision For Two Storeyed) At Rymphum, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District.
Description: construction of spawn laboratory (provision for two storeyed) at rymphum, jowai, west jaintia hills district 793001 : meghalaya
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 80.59 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.61 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024
Opening Date: 18-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer (C) Maintenance and Small Hydro
Contact Address: Lumjingshai, Shillong