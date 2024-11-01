MeECL Invites Tender for Development of Distribution Infrastructure For Additional Household Electrification In East Khasi Hills-2024_MeECL_1587_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Development of Distribution Infrastructure For Additional Household Electrification In East Khasi Hills and other online tender notices published by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.
Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Corrigendum : development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme.
Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1587_1
Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme.
Description: development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme. 793001 : meghalaya open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 49.60 CR.
EMD: INR 99.20 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 47.20 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-09-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 10-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-11-2024
Opening Date: 13-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer(Projects)
Contact Address: MeECL Lumjingshai Short Round Road Shillong