MeECL Invites Tender for Development of Distribution Infrastructure For Additional Household Electrification In East Khasi Hills-2024_MeECL_1587_1

About MeECL

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), is a state-owned electric utility company headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It engages in Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Hydro-Power.

About Tender

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Corrigendum : development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MeECL_1587_1

Tendering Authority: Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme.

Description: development of distribution infrastructure for additional household electrification in east khasi hills distribution division meghalaya under revamped reforms- based and results-linked distribution sector scheme. 793001 : meghalaya open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 49.60 CR.

EMD: INR 99.20 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 47.20 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 25-09-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 10-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-11-2024

Opening Date: 13-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer(Projects)

Contact Address: MeECL Lumjingshai Short Round Road Shillong

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.