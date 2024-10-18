MES Invites Tender for Addn Altn To Water Filtration Plant In Pump House At Rowriah, Jorhat- 2024_MES_670088_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Addn Altn To Water Filtration Plant In Pump House At Rowriah, Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Corrigendum : addn altn to water filtration plant in pump house at rowriah, lichubari and mariani at jorhat mil stn under ge jorhat
Reference No: 2024_MES_670088_2
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Corrigendum : addn altn to water filtration plant in pump house at rowriah, lichubari and mariani at jorhat mil stn under ge jorhat
Description: addn altn to water filtration plant in pump house at rowriah, lichubari and mariani at jorhat mil stn under ge jorhat 785007 : jorhat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: All as per Tender Document and NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 5.87 CR.
EMD: INR 6.19 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-10-2024
Opening Date: 28-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CE Shillong Zone
Contact Address: HQ CE Shillong Zone, Spread Eagle Falls, MES, Shillong, Meghalaya, 793011