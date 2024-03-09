MES Invites Tender for Certain Repair To External ServiceS Of Bldg In Otm And Md Accn At Lekhapani-2024_MES_633314_3
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a Certain Repair To External ServiceS Of Bldg In Otm And Md Accn At Lekhapani
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_633314_3
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Certain Repair To External ServiceS Of Bldg In Otm And Md Accn At Lekhapani Under Ge Lekhapani
Description: certain repair to external services of bldg in otm and md accn at lekhapani under ge lekhapani 786180 : ge lekhapani open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Class E and category a (i)
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 30.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 23-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 23-03-2024
Opening Date: 26-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dinjan, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): GE LEKHAPANI
Contact Address: TINSUKIA, ASSAM