MES Invites Tender for Certain Repairs to Wall Plastering, Roof etc under Ge Shillong - 2024_MES_680243_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Certain Repairs to Wall Plastering, Roof etc under Ge Shillong and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Certain Repairs to Wall Plastering, Roof etc under Ge Shillong and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the
certain repairs to wall plastering, roof, ceiling floor/wall tiling, plumbing, plinth etc of omq at hq eac (u) af under ge (i) (af) shillong
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_680243_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: certain repairs to wall plastering, roof, ceiling floor/wall tiling, plumbing, plinth etc of omq at hq eac (u) af under ge (i) (af) shillong
Description: certain repairs to wall plastering, roof, ceiling floor/wall tiling, plumbing, plinth etc of omq at hq eac (u) af under ge (i) (af) shillong 793009 : ge i af shillong
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 35.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 70.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 01-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 01-11-2024
Opening Date: 08-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Lt Col Priyanka Tak GE I AF Shillong
Contact Address: GE (I) (AF) Shillong Elephant Falls Camp PO Nonglyer Shillong-793009