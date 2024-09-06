MES Invites Tender for Comprehensive Maintenance and Repairs of Br and Em Services - 2024_MES_664055_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Comprehensive Maintenance and Repairs of Br and Em Services at Cijw School Vairengte and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
comprehensive maintenance and repairs of br and em services at cijw school vairengte under ge silchar
Reference No: 2024_MES_664055_2
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Description: comprehensive maintenance and repairs of br and em services at cijw school vairengte under ge silchar 796101 : vairengte
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 43.40 Lacs
EMD: INR 86.80 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024
Opening Date: 20-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): GE SILCHAR
Contact Address: GE SILCHAR MASIMPUR MILITARY STATION ASSAM 788025