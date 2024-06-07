MES Invites Tender for Periodical Services Including Roof Painting To Certain Buildings At Silchar-2024_MES_657742_1
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a Periodical Services Including Roof Painting To Certain Buildings At Silchar
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_657742_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Periodical Services Including Roof Painting To Certain Buildings At Cijw School Vairengte Under Ge Silchar
Description: periodical services including roof painting to certain buildings at cijw school vairengte under ge silchar 796101 : vairengte
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 19.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 39.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 04-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-06-2024
Opening Date: 27-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): GE
Contact Address: GE SILCHAR, PO-ARUNACHAL, DIST-CACHAR, ASSAM-788025
Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.