MES Invites Tender for Provision Of Borewells And Allied WorkS At Af Stn Kumbhirgram in Assam- 2023_MES_606765_4

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Provision Of Borewells And Allied WorkS At Af Stn Kumbhirgram in Assam
Reference No.2023_MES_606765_4Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer ServicesBrief
Provision Of Borewells And Allied WorkS At Af Stn Kumbhirgram
Descriptionprovision of borewells and allied works at af stn kumbhirgram 788109 : kumbhirgram open tenderPre-Qualification CriteriaAs per tender documentsWebsite (Optional)
Estimated CostINR 3.10 CR. EMDINR 3.85 Lacs Document FeeINR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 02-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-01-2024
Opening Date: 01-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional)CHIEF ENGINEER AF SHILLONG ZONEContact AddressHQ CHIEF ENGINEER AF SHILLONG ZONE MILITARY ENGINEER SERVICES ELEPHANT FALLS CAMP PO NONGLYER SHILLONG 793009