MES Invites Tender for Provision of Store Shelter Toilets Block Constriction Of 2/5 Gi Pipeline - 2024_MES_668036_2

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

Provision of Store Shelter Toilets Block Constriction Of 2/5 Gi Pipeline.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_668036_2

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: provision of store shelter toilets block constriction of 2/5 gi pipeline with pumping system and 5000 ltrs syntex tank of age b/r and age e/m under ge tenga

Description: provision of store shelter toilets block constriction of 2/5 gi pipeline with pumping system and 5000 ltrs syntex tank of age b/r and age e/m under ge tenga 900694 : tenga valleyopen tendere-in-c branch - military engineer services||ce ec and ce siliguri zone - mes||cwe tenga - mes||ge tenga-mea

Pre-Qualification Criteria: PLEASE REFER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 48.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 97.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-09-2024

Opening Date: 24-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): MOHAN SINGH YADAV, IDSE

Contact Address: GE TENGA