MES Invites Tender for Provn of 01 X Guard Room with Toilet and Water Facilities - 2024_MES_668455_1

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
provn of 01 x guard room with toilet and water facilities incl electric connection for 04 men between post no 08 and 09, foot path with inter locking tiles, drain at certain locations and constr of sewage lines between jco mess 7 ‘b’ coy and spl repair of bldg no p-27 (guard room near gate no 02) at 764 asc bn under ge (af) mohanbari
Reference No: 2024_MES_668455_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Class D category a i
Estimated Cost: INR 32.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 65.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024
Opening Date: 21-09-2024
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Shri Ashish Yadav, IDSE
Contact Address: Garrison Engineer AF Mohanbari Mohanbari Post Dibrugarh Assam 786012