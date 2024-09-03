MES Invites Tender for Provn of 01 X Guard Room with Toilet and Water Facilities - 2024_MES_668455_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provn of 01 X Guard Room with Toilet and Water Facilities Incl Electric Connection and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

provn of 01 x guard room with toilet and water facilities incl electric connection for 04 men between post no 08 and 09, foot path with inter locking tiles, drain at certain locations and constr of sewage lines between jco mess 7 ‘b’ coy and spl repair of bldg no p-27 (guard room near gate no 02) at 764 asc bn under ge (af) mohanbari

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_668455_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: provn of 01 x guard room with toilet and water facilities incl electric connection for 04 men between post no 08 and 09, foot path with inter locking tiles, drain at certain locations and constr of sewage lines between jco mess 7 ‘b’ coy and spl repair of bldg no p-27 (guard room near gate no 02) at 764 asc bn under ge (af) mohanbari

Description: provn of 01 x guard room with toilet and water facilities incl electric connection for 04 men between post no 08 and 09 foot path with inter locking tiles drain at certain locations and constr of sewage lines between jco mess 7 b coy and spl repair o 786012 : mohanbari

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Class D category a i

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 32.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 65.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024

Opening Date: 21-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Shri Ashish Yadav, IDSE

Contact Address: Garrison Engineer AF Mohanbari Mohanbari Post Dibrugarh Assam 786012

