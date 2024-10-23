MES Invites Tender for Provn of Ac for Multiutility Hall under Ge s Tezpur - 2024_MES_680138_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Provn of Ac for Multiutility Hall under Ge s Tezpur and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Provn of Ac for Multiutility Hall under Ge s Tezpur and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the
provn of ac for multiutility hall at certain unit and certain minor work under ge s tezpur
Reference No: 2024_MES_680138_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: provn of ac for multiutility hall at certain unit and certain minor work under ge s tezpur
Description: provn of ac for multiutility hall at certain unit and certain minor work under ge s tezpur 784154 : ge south tezpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 43.65 Lacs
EMD: INR 87.30 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 09-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 09-11-2024
Opening Date: 11-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): GE South Tezpur
Contact Address: GE South Tezpur Mission Charali