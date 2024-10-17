MES Invites Tender for Provn of Certain Otm Accn and External Services Ph ii at Af Stn Chabua - 2024_MES_664726_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Provn of Certain Otm Accn and External Services Ph ii at Af Stn Chabua and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
Provn of Certain Otm Accn and External Services Ph ii at Af Stn Chabua
Reference No: 2024_MES_664726_2
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Description: provn of certain otm accn and external services ph ii at af stn chabua 786102 : chabua
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 26.47 CR.
EMD: INR 15.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-10-2024
Opening Date: 24-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CHIEF ENGINEER AF SHILLONG ZONE
Contact Address: HQ CHIEF ENGINEER AF SHILLONG ZONE MILITARY ENGINEER SERVICES ELEPHANT FALLS CAMP PO NONGLYER SHILLONG 793009