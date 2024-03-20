MES Invites Tender for Provn Of Ladies Toilet Near Bldg No Sp 12 In Cwe Office Complex at Shillong -2024_MES_609575_5

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provn Of Ladies Toilet Near Bldg No Sp 12 In Cwe Office Complex at Shillong and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a Provn Of Ladies Toilet Near Bldg No Sp 12 In Cwe Office Complex at Shillong

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_609575_5

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: Corrigendum : Provn Of Ladies Toilet Near Bldg No Sp 12 In Cwe Office Complex And Provn Of Chain Link Fencing Near (Jcos/Or Md Accn) At Se Falls Of Cwe Shillong And Provn Of Four 150 Ltrs Ro Purification Plant At Arc And Provn Of Three 1000 Ltrs Solar Water Heat

Description: provn of ladies toilet near bldg no sp 12 in cwe office complex and provn of chain link fencing near (jcos/or md accn) at se falls of cwe shillong and provn of four 150 ltrs ro purification plant at arc and provn of three 1000 ltrs solar water heat 793002 : ge shillong open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: ALL AS PER TENDER DOCUMENT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 49.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 98.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-03-2024

Opening Date: 25-03-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GE SHILLONG

Contact Address: GE SHILLONG SHILLONG DIVISION