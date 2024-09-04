MES Invites Tender for Provn of Otm Accn for Jcos alongwith Att Toilet and Bathroom -2024_MES_669639_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Provn of Otm Accn for Jcos alongwith Att Toilet and Bathroom at 242 Med Regt Loc at Sect-iii D, Amaribari and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the provn of otm accn for jcos alongwith att toilet and bathroom at 242 med regt loc at sect-iii d, amaribari and provn of 02 x office room near bldg no. t-188 office complex of 6 bihar at sect 1b thakubari under ge(n) tezpur

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_669639_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: provn of otm accn for jcos alongwith att toilet and bathroom at 242 med regt loc at sect-iii d, amaribari and provn of 02 x office room near bldg no. t-188 office complex of 6 bihar at sect 1b thakubari under ge(n) tezpur

Description: provn of otm accn for jcos alongwith att toilet and bathroom at 242 med regt loc at sect-iii d, amaribari and provn of 02 x office room near bldg no. t-188 office complex of 6 bihar at sect 1b thakubari under ge(n) tezpur 784501 : ge (north) tezpur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 48.78 Lacs

EMD: INR 97.56 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 02-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-09-2024

Opening Date: 26-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GE (NORTH) TEZPUR

Contact Address: GE (NORTH) TEZPUR, C/O 99 APO

