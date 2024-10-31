MES Invites Tender for Provn of Sample Room with Shelves of 24 sqm at Jorhat-2024_MES_681704_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Provn of Sample Room with Shelves of 24 sqm at Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Provn of Sample Room with Shelves of 24 sqm at Jorhat and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a Provn of Sample Room with Shelves of 24 sqm at Jorhat
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_679670_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: provn of sample room with shelves of 24 sqm (job no 41sa/rw/07/2024-25) ,provn of 01 x toilet and bathroom near bldg no p-50 ( job no 41sa/rw/04/2024-25) and provn of 01 x toilet of gun repair shed near bldg no t-52 ( job no 41sa/minor/02/2024-25) at
Description: provn of sample room with shelves of 24 sqm (job no 41sa/rw/07/2024-25) ,provn of 01 x toilet and bathroom near bldg no p-50 ( job no 41sa/rw/04/2024-25) and provn of 01 x toilet of gun repair shed near bldg no t-52 ( job no 41sa/minor/02/2024-25) at 785005 : jorhat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
EMD: INR 48.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-11-2024
Opening Date: 19-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): GARRISON ENGINEER
Contact Address: GARRISON ENGINEER JORHAT MES JORHAT 785005