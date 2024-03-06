MES Invites Tender for Repair Recarpeting Of Roads Including Replacement Of Road Furniture At Afs Digaru-2024_MES_636832_2
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a Repair Recarpeting Of Roads Including Replacement Of Road Furniture At Afs Digaru
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_636832_2
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Corrigendum : Repair Recarpeting Of Roads Including Replacement Of Road Furniture At Afs Digaru (2nd Call)
Description: repair recarpeting of roads including replacement of road furniture at afs digaru (2nd call) 784104 : digaru open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
EMD: INR 80.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024
Opening Date: 13-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CWE (AF) Borjhar
Contact Address: HQ CWE (AF) Borjhar Military Engineer Services PO - Airport Borjhar, Guwahati (Assam) -781015 Tele 0361 2841626
Attachment
