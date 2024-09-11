MES Invites Tender for Repair Replacement of Joinery Plumbing and Other Misc B R Work of Zone - 2024_MES_673240_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Repair Replacement of Joinery Plumbing and Other Misc B R Work of Zone and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

Repair Replacement of Joinery Plumbing and Other Misc B R Work of Zone.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_673240_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: repair replacement of joinery plumbing and other misc b r work of zone i and outpocket area at dinjan mil stn under ge dinjan

Description: repair replacement of joinery plumbing and other misc b r work of zone i and outpocket area at dinjan mil stn under ge dinjan 786183 : ge dinjanopen tendere-in-c branch - military engineer services||ce ec and ce shillong zone - mes||cwe dinjan - mes

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DETAILS

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 44.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 89.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 03-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 03-10-2024

Opening Date: 05-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dinjan, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CWE DINJAN

Contact Address: COMMANDER WORKS ENGINEER DINJAN