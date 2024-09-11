MES Invites Tender for Repairs to Joint Filling, Slab, Runway Signage Board and Other Connected Works - 2024_MES_673112_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Repairs to Joint Filling, Slab, Runway Signage Board and Other Connected Works and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
Repairs to Joint Filling, Slab, Runway Signage Board and Other Connected Works.
Reference No: 2024_MES_673112_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Description: repairs to joint filling, slab, runway signage board and other connected works at main taxi track and certain other aircraft movement area at af stn kalaikunda 721303 : cwe af kalaikunda open tender e-in-c branch - military engineer services||ce ec and ce (af) shillong - mes||cwe (af) kalaikunda - mes
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 40.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 80.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-09-2024
Opening Date: 28-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Shri T K Nayak,IDSE
Contact Address: CWE (AF) KALAIKUNDA