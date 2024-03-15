MES Invites Tender for Restoration Of Borewell, Pump House, Semi Ug Sump And External Electricity Supply At Gangtok-2024_MES_646321_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Restoration Of Borewell, Pump House, Semi Ug Sump And External Electricity Supply At Gangtok and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a Restoration Of Borewell, Pump House, Semi Ug Sump And External Electricity Supply At Gangtok
Reference No: 2024_MES_646321_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Restoration Of Borewell, Pump House, Semi Ug Sump And External Electricity Supply At Burdong Under Ge Gangtok
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 2.47 CR.
EMD: INR 3.22 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 10-04-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 27-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 10-04-2024
Opening Date: 17-04-2024
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Contact Person (Optional): HQ CE SILIGURI ZONE
Contact Address: HQ CE SILIGURI ZONE, MES, SEVOKE ROAD, PO SALUGARA, DIST JALPAIGURI, PIN 734 008 (WB)