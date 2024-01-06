MES Invites Tender for Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati- 2024_MES_635534_1

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati

Tender Details