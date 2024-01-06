MES Invites Tender for Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati- 2024_MES_635534_1

Tenders

Military Engineer Services is Inviting Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati
About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati

Tender Details

Reference No.2024_MES_635534_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Special Repair To Road, Path, Hardstanding And Road Furniture At Basistha Under Ge Guwahati

Special repair to road, path, hardstanding and road furniture at basistha under ge guwahati 781027 : guwahati open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 45.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 91.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 31-01-2024

Opening Date: 02-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person: CWE Shillong
Contact Address: HQ CWE Shillong, SE Falls, Shillong - 793011

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid

