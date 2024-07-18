MES Invites Tender for Special Repair To Roads in Shillong-2024_MES_666133_1
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
Military Engineer Services requests a Special Repair To Roads From Offr Mess Jn To Cdr House Gate No 5 And 13 And Raj Rif Gate To Tcp Gate No 1 Cmp Gate At Borarupak Ii Mil Stn Under Ge 872 Ews
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_MES_666133_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: Special Repair To Roads From Offr Mess Jn To Cdr House Gate No 5 And 13 And Raj Rif Gate To Tcp Gate No 1 Cmp Gate At Borarupak Ii Mil Stn Under Ge 872 Ews
Description: special repair to roads from offr mess jn to cdr house gate no 5 and 13 and raj rif gate to tcp gate no 1 cmp gate at borarupak ii mil stn under ge 872 ews 791125 : ge 872 ews
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DETAILS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 35.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 70.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024
Opening Date: 20-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CWE DINJAN
Contact Address: COMMANDER WORKS ENGINEER DINJAN
