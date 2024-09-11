MES Invites Tender for Special Repairs to Buiding No. Tb-250, Tb-251, Tb-241, Tb-238 - 2024_MES_673155_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Special Repairs to Buiding No. Tb-250, Tb-251, Tb-241, Tb-238 and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the

Special Repairs to Buiding No. Tb-250, Tb-251, Tb-241, Tb-238.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_673155_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Description: special repairs to buiding no. tb-250, tb-251, tb-241, tb-238, (ors living) and bldg no h-36 and 37 (mi room) for ceiling, wall cladding, floor tiling, wood frame, electric fitment of complete bldg painting work for external and internal bldg fitment 913859 : tawang open tender e-in-c branch - military engineer services||ce ec and ce siliguri zone - mes||cwe tenga - mes||ge 859 ews - mes

Pre-Qualification Criteria: ALL AS PER NIT AND TENDER DOCUMENTS

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 48.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 97.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-09-2024

Opening Date: 30-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GE 859 EWS

Contact Address: GE 859 EWS