MES Invites Tender for Spl repair and replacement of street lights At Arunachal Pradesh- 2024_MES_667778_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Spl repair and replacement of street lights At Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that Spl repair and replacement of street lights At Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a Spl repair and replacement of street lights At Arunachal Pradesh
Reference No: 2024_MES_667778_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: spl repair and replacement of street lights and connected lt ug cables apnnb, provn of high mast light assy at b det, 05 x 25 l gyser with fitting at cmp and deep freezer 400 ltr for or mess at 106 fd wksp of age e/m under ge 859 ews
Description: spl repair and replacement of street lights and connected lt ug cables apnnb, provn of high mast light assy at b det, 05 x 25 l gyser with fitting at cmp and deep freezer 400 ltr for or mess at 106 fd wksp of age e/m under ge 859 ews 913859 : tawang
Pre-Qualification Criteria: ALL AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS PLEASE
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 46.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 93.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-08-2024
Opening Date: 16-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): LT COL BIRENDRA SINGH
Contact Address: GE 859 EWS, C/O 99 APO
Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.