MES Invites Tender for Spl Repair to Bldg No t 64 and t 152 and Provn of Hard Standing - 2024_MES_668643_1

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
Spl Repair to Bldg No t 64 and t 152 and Provn of Hard Standing with Chequered Tiles under Ge Gangtok
Reference No: 2024_MES_668643_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Description: spl repair to bldg no t 64 and t 152 and provn of hard standing with chequered tiles under ge gangtok 737102 : ge gangtok new mil stn gangtok, sikkim
Pre-Qualification Criteria: All as per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 46.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 92.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-09-2024
Opening Date: 23-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Contact Person (Optional): GE Gangtok
Contact Address: GE Gangtok New Mil Stn Gangtok, Sikkim