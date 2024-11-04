MES Invites Tender for Upgradation of Electrical Infrastructure and Allied Services in Smqs at Af Stn Mohanbari - 2024_MES_680633_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Upgradation of Electrical Infrastructure and Allied Services in Smqs at Af Stn Mohanbari and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the tender for the
Upgradation of Electrical Infrastructure and Allied Services in Smqs at Af Stn Mohanbari.
Reference No: 2024_MES_680633_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Description: upgradation of electrical infrastructure and allied services in smqs at af stn mohanbari 786012 : mohanbari
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Class D, Category b(i)
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 38.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 77.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024
Opening Date: 13-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Shri Ashish Yadav, IDSE
Contact Address: Garrison Engineer AF Mohanbari Mohanbari Post Dibrugarh Assam 786012