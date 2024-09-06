MES Invites Tender for Urgent Construction of Rcc Retaining Wall at 214 Network Sig Coy - 2024_MES_671322_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Urgent Construction of Rcc Retaining Wall at 214 Network Sig Coy and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that Urgent Construction of Rcc Retaining Wall at 214 Network Sig Coy and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
Military Engineer Services requests a proposal for the Tenders for the
urgent construction of rcc retaining wall at 214 network sig coy under para 35 of dwp tawang under ge 859 ews
Reference No: 2024_MES_671322_1
Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services
Brief: urgent construction of rcc retaining wall at 214 network sig coy under para 35 of dwp tawang under ge 859 ews
Description: urgent construction of rcc retaining wall at 214 network sig coy under para 35 of dwp tawang under ge 859 ews 913869 : tawang
Pre-Qualification Criteria: PLEASE REFER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 47.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 95.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 04-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-09-2024
Opening Date: 19-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): GE 859 EWS
Contact Address: GE 859 EWS