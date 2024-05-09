MES Invites Tender for Welcome Maintenance And External Periodical Services in Shillong- 2024_MES_652581_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Welcome Maintenance And External Periodical Services in Shillong and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services requests a Welcome Maintenance And External Periodical Services To Certain Qtrs Of Omq Area At Hq Eac (U) Af Under Ge (I) (Af) Shillong

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_652581_1

Tendering Authority: Military Engineer Services

Brief: Welcome Maintenance And External Periodical Services To Certain Qtrs Of Omq Area At Hq Eac (U) Af Under Ge (I) (Af) Shillong

Description: welcome maintenance and external periodical services to certain qtrs of omq area at hq eac (u) af under ge (i) (af) shillong 793009 : ge i af shillong

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 40.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 80.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 27-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-05-2024

Opening Date: 03-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Lt Col Priyanka Tak GE I AF Shillong

Contact Address: GE (I) (AF) Shillong Elephant Falls Camp PO Nonglyer Shillong-793009

