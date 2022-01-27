MES Invites Tenders for the Provn of Junction Box- 2021_MES_489706_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Provn of Junction Box and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Provn of Junction Box and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Military Engineer Services, Assam

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

Military Engineer Services Invites Tenders for the Provn of Junction Box for ug lt Cable along the length of security wall at Missamari

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_MES_489706_2 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : provn of junction box for ug lt cable along the length of security wall at missamari mil stn Description provn of junction box for ug lt cable along the length of security wall at missamari mil stn missamari open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria As per NIT

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 7.14 Lacs EMD INR 14.28 Thousand Document Fee INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 07-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 29-01-2022 Opening Date 31-01-2022

Site Location

Location 1 Sonitpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional) CCE(Army) No 02 Contact Address CCE (Army) No 02 Missamari

Official document

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also Read: MES Invites Tenders for the Periodical Services including roof painting - 2022_MES_499871_1